'I would have done anything to be with him'

Despite desperate pleas to be at her husband's bedside during his 18-hour stay at the Health Sciences Centre emergency department, Theresa Jobse was only granted a few, fleeting hours with her partner of 46 years before he died.

The grieving family is calling for changes to hospital visitation policy so other patients do not have to suffer without the support and comfort of loved ones.

