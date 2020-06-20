House destroyed in early morning fire in Winnipeg

A house in Winnipeg's North End was destroyed by a fire early Saturday morning.

Crews responded to reports of the fire on Alfred Avenue, between Salter and Charles streets, at 6:08 a.m., the City of Winnipeg said in a news release later Saturday morning. When they arrived, there were heavy flames and smoke coming from the house, the release said.

Crews used aerial ladders to launch a defensive attack and protect neighbouring houses from the flames.

People in nearby homes were temporarily moved as a precaution and are expected to be able to return after crews finish working at the scene, the release said. No injuries were reported.

No damage estimates are available, but the home is expected to be "a total loss," the release said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.