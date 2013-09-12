Former Manitoba flood forecaster Alf Warkentin dies at age 77

Alf Warkentin, a familiar face to anyone living in Manitoba during the 1997 Flood of the Century, has died.

Warkentin was the province's senior flood forecaster for 41 years. He died June 14 at the age of 77.

Before retiring in 2011, Warkentin was a fixture on television sets and in newspaper pages as he led the province's flood forecasting during several major floods.

But it was his relentless work on the 1997 flood for which he's most likely to be remembered, says Jay Doering, a professor of civil engineering and flood expert at the University of Manitoba who worked with Warkentin during the Flood of the Century.

"He and his team did the best they could do to come up with accurate flows and translate those into accurate water levels and what that meant for people," remembers Doering.

"He tried to put his forecast out there and realize that that's their best number at this time — and as always with floods — things can change very quickly."

When CBC Manitoba spoke to Warkentin in 2017, 20 years after the April 5 blizzard that led to that spring's flood, he said he knew right away he'd have his work cut out for him.

He said he got right to work after looking out his window and seeing the snow coming down.

"I knew everybody wanted an update right away for the forecast. People wanted to know just exactly what are we facing, how much are we going to have to raise the dikes, if we have to," he said at the time.

"A lot of people knew that something would have to be done. So I had to call Emergency Measures and they picked me up, took me to work, and I got right to work to update the forecast."

Warkentin also worked as a meteorologist in Winnipeg and Churchill before his time at the province, according to his obituary.

Doering says Warkentin will be remembered for his commitment to accuracy over the years.

"He was just upfront," Doering said Sunday.

"Alf was the flood forecaster through a lot the very significant floods that this province saw and he did his best to provide accurate information to those that were going to be affected.

"I think we're always going to remember Alf as one of the faces of the 1997 flood."

A memorial for Warkentin will be held at 2 p.m. on July 6 at Westwood Community Church.

