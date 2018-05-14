Province testing Alert Ready system Wednesday afternoon

Manitobans will get a test message from the national warning system on Wednesday, the province says.

The Alert Ready system is scheduled to send out a test at 1:55 p.m. CT on Wednesday, May 8.

The drill is part of Emergency Preparedness Week 2019.

The test message will be delivered to Manitobans' cellphones, but not all of them: whether users get the message depends on device compatibility, connection to an LTE network, cell tower coverage, and individual device software and settings, the province says.

Emergency alerts will also be distributed on cable and satellite TV, radio and web feeds.

In the first test of the system May 2018 only about 60 per cent of cellphones got the alert message.