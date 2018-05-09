Province will test Manitoba's emergency alert system next week

Manitoba will get another trial run of a national warning system next week, the province says.

Manitoba Infrastructure's Emergency Measures Organization will send a message through the Alert Ready system at 1:55 p.m. CT on Wednesday, May 8.

The drill is part of Emergency Preparedness Week 2019, Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler, who is responsible for emergency measures, said in a written release Friday.

The test message will be delivered to Manitobans' cellphones, but not all of them: whether users get the message depends on device compatibility, connection to an LTE network, cell tower coverage, and individual device software and settings, the province says.

Emergency alerts will also be distributed on cable and satellite TV, radio and web feeds. Manitobans can't opt out.

More than 120 of the alerts have been sent throughout the country since April 2018, said Martin Belanger, director of public alerting at Pelmorex — the company that operates the technical infrastructure of Alert Ready — in the release.

The tests help improve and raise awareness about the system, Belanger said.

You can offer feedback on the alert in a survey that will be available on Manitoba EMO's website.