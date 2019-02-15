'We just want our voices heard': Protest truck convoy passes through Manitoba en route to Ottawa

A convoy of at least 70 trucks protesting Ottawa's oil and gas policies is passing through Manitoba on Friday on its way to Parliament Hill, hoping to pick up steam among local drivers.

"We want the current government to realize that they have a huge disconnect with a lot of issues, and the biggest is our oil and gas industry needs to get back in order — and our farmers," said organizer Glen Carritt Friday morning.

"Everybody's hurting because the carbon tax is way too much."

Carritt was driving one of roughly 170 trucks that left Red Deer, Alta., early Thursday morning with a destination of Ottawa as part of the United We Roll protest.

He said drivers want to show their opposition to the federal carbon tax and Bill C-69, federal legislation that would change the way energy projects are reviewed, as well as other policies they say are hurting the economy.

On Friday morning, Carritt said the convoy has slimmed down to a core group of about 70 trucks. He's hoping to pick up at least 30 more in Manitoba and Ontario on the way to Parliament Hill for a final rally.

Some of the participants are supporters of the yellow vest protest movement, Carritt said. But he has said the racist and radical views espoused by some yellow vest supporters aren't part of his protest.

Passing Winnipeg around 3 p.m.

"We just want our voices heard," he said. "There's an election coming up and we want people to realize how important the oil and gas industry is for the rest of Canada."

The convoy will pass through Brandon, Man., at around 1 p.m., he said. Drivers are set to pass Winnipeg at around 3 p.m., although Carritt wasn't sure Friday morning if they'll drive through the city or not.

Carritt describes the convoy as a grassroots movement of drivers who want to stand up for Canada.

The protest has received support from an online GoFundMe fundraiser, he said, which he's hoping will continue to take a bite out of the fuel cost of the journey.

For the big-rig trucks, that could be as high as $6,000, Carritt said.

Whether it's drivers on the road or protesters at Parliament, Carritt said he hopes to see more people out supporting his cause.

"Everybody is welcome as long as they're peaceful."