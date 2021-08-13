Woman dies after clipping Winnipeg man's truck on Alberta highway, rolling into ditch: RCMP

A highway collision in Alberta last weekend left two men injured and a woman dead after the car she was driving rolled into a ditch, throwing her from the vehicle, RCMP say.

Mounties said in a news release on Friday they responded to the incident on Highway 1 near Highway 524, near the southeastern Alberta town of Redcliff, around 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 7.

The initial investigation indicates the 35-year-old woman from Lloydminster, Alta., was driving east down the highway with an 18-year-old passenger when she tried to pass a pickup truck.

She clipped the truck and lost control of her car, which rolled several times into the south ditch, RCMP said.

The woman was declared dead at the scene. Mounties said they don't plan to release her name.

The teenage passenger, who was from Brooks, Alta., had non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, police said.

The truck driver, a 60-year-old man from Winnipeg, also received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

A collision analyst from the RCMP attended the scene, RCMP said. Cypress County Fire Services and emergency medical services also helped.

RCMP in Redcliff are still investigating, but say no further updates are expected.

