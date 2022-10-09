Missing 73-year-old man last seen in downtown Winnipeg, police say

Winnipeg police are asking for the public's assistance in locating Albert Fleury, 73, who was last seen downtown on Saturday morning.

Fleury is described as a five feet nine inches tall with a thin build, and brushed-back white hair, according to an alert profile posted early Sunday morning.

Police say he was last seen near Portage Avenue and Spence Street around 10 a.m. on Saturday. Fleury was wearing a purple checkered shirt, black jacket, white belt, blue jeans and black cowboy boots, police say.

Winnipeg police have activated a silver alert for Fleury, which signals when a vulnerable adult person has been reported as missing. They are asking anyone with information regarding Fleury's whereabouts to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

