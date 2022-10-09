Missing 73-year-old man last seen in downtown Winnipeg found safe, police say

Winnipeg police say a 73-year-old man reported missing over the weekend has been found safe.

The man was last seen in downtown Winnipeg on Saturday morning, according to a Sunday alert profile.

Winnipeg police activated a silver alert for the man on Sunday morning, which signals when a vulnerable adult is reported missing.

They announced shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Sunday that the man was found safe.

CBC has removed the name and photo of the man to protect his identity.

More from CBC Manitoba: