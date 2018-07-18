'No trespassing' signs along large stretch of Lake Winnipeg beach shocks cottager

A long-time Lake Winnipeg cottager says she was dismayed to see "no trespassing" signs go up at Albert Beach last weekend.

The large stretch of property is just under 0.8 of a kilometre along Lake Winnipeg, next to Highway 59.

Despite being frequently used by area residents and day trippers for years, the property is privately owned by a family.

However, the owners didn't start enforcing the "no trespassing" law until recently, apparently fed up with people leaving garbage behind.

The skinny stretch of beach is located alongside Highway 59. (Submitted/Lynsay Perkins)

Lynsay Perkins and her family have been cottage owners at Albert Beach since the 1970s.

She said the signs left her in disbelief "because it's an area that has been frequented for so many years."

"There's a lot of people with real strong emotional and personal connections to that beach and to that area who've gone and sat in the same spot for decades, and who have those strong memories or connections to that particular areas," she said.

It doesn't make sense for one family to occupy such a large chunk of the beach, she said.

"It's a much more concentrated area for local people who might not have another beach to go to or have somewhere else to enjoy Manitoba's fine Lake Winnipeg."

Perkins hopes the owners change their minds.

"I hope that whoever the owner of the property is realizes that it might be a bit of overkill to block off such a big stretch of beach."

Diapers, condoms found on beach

Stewart MacPherson, chief of the Victoria Beach Police, which covers the area, said they will enforce the signs, but haven't ticketed anyone yet.

However, one of the signs was defaced with a smiley face.

One of the signs was defaced shortly after it was placed. (Submitted/Lynsay Perkins )

MacPherson says he understands where the owners of the beach are coming from after visiting the site — and seeing garbage strewn everywhere.

"There were dirty diapers, there were used condoms, there was a whiskey bottle, a vodka bottle, just general litter. And he [the property owner] just said, you know what, I've had enough," MacPherson said.

"And I can't blame him."

MacPherson said the owners are entitled to what are called "riparian rights," where a property owner has ownership over everything on their property up to the water's edge.

CBC has reached out to the property owners, but they have not responded.

But MacPherson said the last time he spoke with them, they said most people seem to be respectful of the signs.

"90 per cent of the people are just inquiring about the sign," he said.

"But it's the 10 per cent that really spoil it for everybody else, because it's the 10 per cent that abuse it."