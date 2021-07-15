New Manitoba Indigenous minister says residential school system 'believed they were doing the right thing'

Just minutes after he was sworn in, Manitoba's first minister of Indigenous reconciliation and northern relations inflamed tempers in the legislature by saying those who ran residential schools "believed they were doing the right thing."

Speaking to reporters, Alan Lagimodiere said his understanding of the residential school system was that it was meant to give Indigenous children the skills they needed to fit into society.

Lagimodiere was then interrupted by Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew, who said he could not accept Lagimodiere's comments, which appeared to be defending residential schools.

More to come