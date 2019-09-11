With Winnipeg runway renos complete, air traffic goes back to normal this weekend

People living in Winnipeg's Charleswood neighbourhood, and west parts of the Maples and St. James, will soon see fewer planes overhead, the Winnipeg Airports Authority says.

A runway at the Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International Airport reopens on Saturday after months of renovations, and that means air traffic will go back to normal pre-construction flight paths.

With that, residents in St. Vital, east parts of Tuxedo and west parts of Wolseley can expect more noise as flights are once again routed to travel overhead.

In April, the airport's runway 13/31 was closed for extensive renovations that are nearly complete, including pavement repairs, runway light upgrades and improvement of drainage, the airports authority said in a media release Wednesday.

Neighbourhoods in this runway's flight path that will soon notice increased air traffic as the runway starts being used again also include:

Fort Garry-Riverview.

Fort Richmond.

Riel.

River Heights.

Seine River.

Southdale.

West parts of Fort Rouge.

Northeast parts of Fort Whyte.

East parts of St. James.

St. François-Xavier.

Headingley.

On the flip side, people living in areas in the flight path of another runway — 18/36 — can expect less noise as flights are redirected to their pre-construction routes.

Areas that can expect decreased air traffic when the runway opens again include:

Stonewall.

East parts of Assiniboia, Kirkfield Park, Roblin Park and Rosser.

West parts of Tuxedo and Tyndall Park.

The Winnipeg Airports Authority said all regular noise abatement procedures — which include specifications for departure and arrival altitude, flight paths, preferential runway use and nighttime operating restrictions — remain in effect for both runways.

These procedures are consistent with those for other international airports across Canada, but are specific to the pattern of land use around the airport, the runway layout and the wind conditions, according to the airports authority's website.