Snow globes a no go: Air travel tips for how to get through security quickly

The Canadian Air Transport Security Authority as in Winnipeg Tuesday morning, reminding air travellers that items such as snow globes, certain Christmas decorations and larger knives cannot go through airport security.

As airports head into their busy season, the agency's hope is to make things go more smoothly for all, CATSA spokesperson Christine Langlois said.

"If everybody comes prepared, it goes faster at the [security] checkpoint for everybody," she said.

The most common confiscated items are oversized liquids, aerosols or gels, Langlois said.

Bottles of water and shampoo often are confiscated, she said. Items such as containers of peanut butter, maple syrup and even makeup also fall under the liquids category.

Christine Langlois, spokesperson for the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority , shows off some items that cannot be carried onto planes at the Winnipeg airport Tuesday. (Gary Solilak/CBC)

Passengers can only carry on 100 millilitre containers of liquids and they must all fit in a one-litre clear plastic bag.

Each person is allowed one clear bag, Langlois said, but a person travelling with an infant is allowed more liquids. Medication is another exception, she said.

Langlois, speaking with CBC News at Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International Airport, stood next to a table displaying some confiscated items. Among them were snow globes, toys, Christmas decorations and blades.

"We have knives and scissors; they're too big, they should have gone in checked luggage," she said.

"Small knives are allowed in carry-on in Canada or internationally, if the blade is six centimetres or less. If you travel to the U.S., no blades at all, but larger knives are allowed in checked luggage."

Blades and knives can be packed in carry-on luggage if the blade does not exceed six centimetres and if you're not going to the U.S., Christine Langlois says. (Gary Solilak/CBC)

Langlois also advises passengers against wrapping presents before going through security, in case something needs to be checked.

"As much as we love unwrapping gifts ourselves, we much prefer not to unwrap yours."

The busiest air travel day of the year will be Friday, Dec. 20, Langlois said. She advises travellers to come prepared and give themselves ample time to catch their flights.

Travellers can check the CATSA app for wait times to get to the security checkpoint and to know what can and cannot be taken on a plane.