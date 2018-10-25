Man in critical condition after being airlifted from Perimeter Highway crash

A man is in critical condition after emergency crews had to extricate him from a crashed vehicle on Winnipeg's Perimeter Highway Saturday morning.

STARS Air Ambulance was sent to the single vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of the highway between Portage Avenue and Roblin Boulevard around 7 a.m.

A 24-year-old man had to be removed from the vehicle by the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service.

He was airlifted to hospital in critical condition.

