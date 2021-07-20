Winnipeg's emergency operations staff are hoping to monitor the city's air quality more regularly, while offering spaces where people can breathe easier in case of emergencies.

Jason Shaw, manager of emergency operations, told the city's protection committee on Friday that air quality has been a concern for awhile, but forest fires in Manitoba and other provinces last summer made things much worse.

"We really saw that wildfire smoke create issues in the city more than we've seen before,' Shaw said.

"As we know with climate change and global warming, we're seeing more disasters and higher impacts and more wildfires, so we know air quality is going to be more of a concern.

"Global warming and climate change is changing the game."

Air monitors throughout the city, clean air shelters

Shaw says his department is working with the provincial and federal governments on three ways to improve air quality in Winnipeg.

The first is to bring in more air-monitoring stations. Shaw says Winnipeg has three provincially run stations right now that are mostly situated around the core, with only five total in the province.

"It could be smoky in one area and fine in the other, so we're not having a comprehensive understanding of the total risk," Shaw said.

For that reason, he says, the city is hoping to create a pilot project to spread out monitors across the city.

Wildfire smoke obscures the Winnipeg skyline on an autumn morning in 2021. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

The second idea is for the city to look into creating "clean-air shelters," spaces where at-risk people could go to breathe more easily if things get really bad.

"That looks like maybe working with community clubs and recreation centres to see what would it take to turn them into clean-air shelters — what level of filtration, what level of HVAC support they'd need," he said.

Third, Shaw says, his team is trying to collaborate with the province and the federal government to decide how to use the national Air Quality Health Index in a better way.

"So that we can definitively say at a certain risk level, maybe there needs to be a definitive action," Shaw said.

For example, Shaw says, ff a certain level is hit, perhaps outdoor recreational facilities and events would have to be shut down: "We want to be able to work with prov and federal governments to determine at what level is dangerous."

What about emergency events?

Coun. Shawn Nason (Transcona) asked how emergency operations could improve air-quality concerns with manufacturing plants expelling harmful chemicals into the air or when a large fire exudes thick smoke — concerns he's had in his ward.

"Not having area air-quality monitoring for something that's been a problem for many years is challenging," he said.

Shaw says the city and the province do come together to respond to incidents such as big fires to manage air quality — the fires on Kimberly Avenue and Portage Avenue in the past week are examples of that.

Constant monitoring is just one long-term goal of these projects, Shaw says.

"We would like to see more mobile and permanent air monitoring throughout the city, so we can have that balanced level," he said.

The protection committee asked the department to come back in 90 days with updates on the goals.