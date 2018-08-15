Smoke from western forest fires drifts into southwestern Manitoba

It's expected to get hazy and smoky across parts of Manitoba on Wednesday.

Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for the southwest, including Brandon, Dauphin, and communities near the U.S. border.

This is due to smoke from forest fires in Western Canada spreading across the Prairies.

The smoke could cause headaches and make it hard to breathe, especially for children, seniors and anyone with asthma, the weather agency says.

It is expected to impact air quality as early as this afternoon, but conditions should improve by tomorrow.

Smoke from forest fires in Western Canada impacted air quality here in Manitoba earlier this summer as well.

Environment Canada issued an air quality warning last Friday for most of the province, recommending people avoid going outdoors.