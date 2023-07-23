Air quality alert in place for much of Manitoba as more than 40 wildfires burn

An air quality alert is in place for a swath of Manitoba Sunday due to smoke from active wildfires.

Wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone's health, even at low concentrations, the Environment Canada alert said as of early Sunday morning.

The current alert stretches from Saskatchewan into parts of Manitoba.

More than 100 locations in the province are currently under an air quality alert, which covers larger centres such as:

Brandon.

Dauphin.

Gimli.

Grand Rapids.

Killarney.

Morden.

Selkirk.

Steinbach.

Stonewall.

Winkler.

Winnipeg.

A full list of communities under a weather advisory can be found on Environment Canada's website.

People with lung disease like as asthma, or heart disease, older adults, children, pregnant people and people who work outdoors are at higher risk of experiencing health effects caused by wildfire smoke, Environment Canada says.

Environment Canada also encourages people to take a break from the smoke in a location in the community where they can find clean, cool air.

Anyone whose breathing level becomes uncomfortable should stop or reduce activity, the weather agency says. Drinking lots of water can help your body cope with the smoke.

Manitoba Natural Resources and Northern Development's daily report listed 47 wildfires burning as of Friday, including five fires newly started within 24 hours of the report.