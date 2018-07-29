Anime lovers flock to downtown Winnipeg for annual convention
Ai-Kon celebrating 17th year as Manitoba's largest convention for Japanese animation and Asian culture
Thousands of people, many decked out in intricate costumes, converged at the RBC Convention Centre this weekend to celebrate their love of anime, cosplay, and gaming culture.
Ai-Kon, Manitoba's largest convention for lovers of Japanese animation, commonly known as anime, returned for its 17th year this weekend. They've expanded their mandate to include Japanese culture as well, with kimono and Akido demonstrations.
The convention originally started at the University of Manitoba in 2001 and attracted a couple hundred attendees.
It now has an attendance of about 5,000 people annually and takes up three floors of the downtown convention centre, organizers say.
The convention hosts a variety of activities, such as a cosplay contest, video game tournaments, and a fashion show showcasing various Japanese fashions.
It also includes panels with industry professionals.
Ai-Kon kicked off Friday afternoon and wraps up at 6 p.m. Sunday.