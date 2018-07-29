Anime lovers flock to downtown Winnipeg for annual convention

Thousands of people, many decked out in intricate costumes, converged at the RBC Convention Centre this weekend to celebrate their love of anime, cosplay, and gaming culture.

Many people came to the convention in full costume or 'cosplay,' like this attendee who went by Kissi Frost. (Sarah Petz/CBC)

Ai-Kon, Manitoba's largest convention for lovers of Japanese animation, commonly known as anime, returned for its 17th year this weekend. They've expanded their mandate to include Japanese culture as well, with kimono and Akido demonstrations.

Winnipeg-based cosplayer Cheridan Wazny as Vinylraven. (Sarah Petz/CBC)

The convention originally started at the University of Manitoba in 2001 and attracted a couple hundred attendees.

Inside the Maid Cafe at Ai-Kon, where attendees were served by waitresses and waiters in full costume. (Sarah Petz/CBC)

It now has an attendance of about 5,000 people annually and takes up three floors of the downtown convention centre, organizers say.

Stacey Archer, left, and Bryann Mazur. (Sarah Petz/CBC)

The convention hosts a variety of activities, such as a cosplay contest, video game tournaments, and a fashion show showcasing various Japanese fashions.

Attendees had the chance to play a variety of video games at the convention. (Sarah Petz/CBC)

It also includes panels with industry professionals.

Bailey Pigeau, left, and Shauna Mulligan. (Sarah Petz/CBC)

Ai-Kon kicked off Friday afternoon and wraps up at 6 p.m. Sunday.