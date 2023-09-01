Headingley inmate said he felt he was in a war hours before he became unconscious, court heard Tuesday

The crisis negotiator who tried to deescalate William Ahmo testified he heard the Headingley Correctional Centre inmate say he believed he was at war before he became unconscious and was sent to hospital, where he later died.

The testimony came on the second day of a trial at Manitoba Court of King's Bench. Robert Jeffrey Morden is charged with criminal negligence causing death and failing to provide necessaries of life related to the death of Ahmo, 45, who was an inmate at Headingley Correctional Centre when he died more than two years ago.

Michel Jolicoeur, a senior unit officer who was brought in as a crisis negotiator during the incident with Ahmo, faced cross-examination Tuesday morning.

Jolicoeur told court about threats he heard Ahmo make ahead of being swarmed by the Manitoba Correctional Emergency Response Unit on Feb. 7, 2021.

Jolicoeur stated that Ahmo said he felt like he was in a war, and said he would not "go peacefully," that the officers would have to kill him.

Defence lawyer Richard Wolson asked about a methamphetamine crisis at the jail while cross-examining Jolicoeur. Jolicoeur agreed this was the case, and said over the last few years the jail had been experiencing a meth crisis.

Jolicoeur testified he had training to spot potential meth psychosis, and said he believed Ahmo's behaviour that day did align with psychosis. He said that Ahmo was displaying grandiose delusions, however no evidence was presented to confirm that Ahmo had taken any substances.

'Lots of anxiety' from pandemic restrictions at jail

The outburst from Ahmo came during the peak of the pandemic in February 2021, after Ahmo said a correctional officer told him an offensive joke about First Nations people.

Jolicoeur told court on Tuesday there was "lots of anxiety" felt by both correctional officers and inmates at the jail during the pandemic.

He said inmates didn't have regular contact with correctional officers, and many of the services were cut off. Prior to the pandemic, Jolicoeur said officers would have more one-on-one time with inmates in their units, and inmates would have access to chaplains and Indigenous elders.

When Jolicoeur was brought in to negotiate with Ahmo on Feb. 7, 2021, he said he felt threatened by Ahmo. Jolicoeur said while he can't remember exactly what Ahmo told him, he did recall Ahmo threatening him.

Due to the threats, Jolicoeur said he and the other correctional officers in the unit rushed to the office that overlooks the jail unit, behind protective glass.

In video footage from inside the jail shown in court on Friday, Ahmo is seen getting agitated and pacing the shared space of his jail unit. He later ripped a water tank off the wall.

Ahmo was also seen throwing televisions, television stands and computers against the protective glass window of the office where the correctional officers were located, which overlooks the jail units.

Jolicoeur said the officers saw Ahmo collect shards of glass and pieces of metal from the television stands he ripped off the wall. Jolicoeur said he was told Ahmo later took those weapons to the second floor of the jail unit.

In footage shown Friday, Ahmo is also seen going to the shower room of the jail unit. Pepper spray had been used in the jail unit earlier, and Jolicoeur said it was likely Ahmo went to wash the spray from his eyes. Ahmo is also seen in the video covering his face with wet towels, possibly to wash away the pepper spray.

Jolicoeur said that when the pepper spray was released, the jail shut off the ventilation system to prevent the pepper spray from dissipating from the air.

Another inmate experienced an allergic reaction to the pepper spray. In the video presented Friday, Jolicoeur can be seen trying to negotiate with Ahmo to check on the inmate experiencing an allergic reaction.

He said the decision of the Correctional Emergency Response Unit to enter the jail unit was to assist the inmate suffering from an allergic reaction to the pepper spray.

Five minutes to establish a pulse

The court also heard from one of the two paramedics at the scene, who were originally told an inmate was harming themselves.

John Kirouac, paramedic with Shared Health, says when he arrived at the jail, he was not debriefed about what was happening. While waiting he did see workers bring a chair into the area where Ahmo was being held — a chair that Ahmo would be detained in with a spit mask on his head.

When Kirouac and his partner, Ryan Tomm, were brought into the room they found Ahmo laying on the floor, unresponsive, with no pulse.

Kirouac says he and his partner couldn't find any visible injuries. It took about five minutes for the paramedics to establish a pulse.

Ahmo was transported to Grace hospital in Winnipeg, where he was intubated. A week later, on Feb. 14, 2021, he was taken off of life support and died.

The trial continues this week.