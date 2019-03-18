Skip to Main Content
19-year-old charged with 2nd-degree murder after West End Winnipeg rooming house death
New

19-year-old charged with 2nd-degree murder after West End Winnipeg rooming house death

A 19-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder after a man was killed at a West End Winnipeg rooming house on Sunday.

Ahmed Abduikadir Mohamed charged in city's 10th homicide of 2019

CBC News ·
Ahmed Abduikadir Mohamed has been charged in connection with city's 10th homicide this year, at a home on Langside Street. (Warren Kay/CBC)

A 19-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder after a man was killed at a West End Winnipeg rooming house on Sunday.

William Lewis Paul, 42, was found with serious injuries at a home on Langside Street, off Ellice Avenue, around 7 p.m. Sunday. He was taken to hospital in unstable condition, where he later died, police said Friday.

Police arrested Ahmed AbduikadirMohamed, 19, on Friday. He's charged with second-degree murder in connection with Paul's death.

He's been detained in custody.

The death was the city's 10th homicide of 2019.

It was one of two homicides that weekend. John Gabriel, 38, died after an assault in Winnipeg's North End on Saturday.

Police ask anyone with information about that death to call investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us