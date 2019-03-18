19-year-old charged with 2nd-degree murder after West End Winnipeg rooming house death

A 19-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder after a man was killed at a West End Winnipeg rooming house on Sunday.

William Lewis Paul, 42, was found with serious injuries at a home on Langside Street, off Ellice Avenue, around 7 p.m. Sunday. He was taken to hospital in unstable condition, where he later died, police said Friday.

Police arrested Ahmed AbduikadirMohamed, 19, on Friday. He's charged with second-degree murder in connection with Paul's death.

He's been detained in custody.

The death was the city's 10th homicide of 2019.

It was one of two homicides that weekend. John Gabriel, 38, died after an assault in Winnipeg's North End on Saturday.

Police ask anyone with information about that death to call investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).