Agricultural Crown land lease, permit auctions to be held online: Manitoba government

The province of Manitoba is preparing to auction off agricultural leases and permits for Crown lands — but once again this year, those who want to place a bid will have to go online to do so.

The leases and permits will be auctioned online from Jan. 31 to Feb. 4 through Garton's Auction Service, the province said in a news release Thursday.

The province held the auction online last year as part of what it called "a new, modern online approach." The online format also allows adherence to current pandemic-related public health orders, Agriculture and Resource Development Minister Ralph Eichler said in Thursday's news release.

Eichler encouraged potential bidders to prepare prior to the auction by researching the parcels and units of interest and becoming informed of lease or permit obligations. More auction details will be available soon on Garton's Auction Service's website, the province's news release says.

The province regularly leases out some of its Crown lands that are suitable for agricultural for purposes such as cattle grazing.

The units are available for lease to farmers who meet eligibility requirements, and are not available to lease as recreational parcels.