'We lost everything,' says tenant of destroyed West End apartment building

A neighbour called SongGirl Houle and her husband to tell them their Winnipeg apartment building was on fire early Boxing Day morning.

She and her husband were in Regina at the time of the fire at the Vesta complex at 578 Agnes St., where they've lived for a year.

"I cried, I screamed. I lost everything, my husband and I. We lost our home," she said.

Ihor Holowczynsky, assistant chief of fire rescue operations for the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service, said crews were called to the four-storey building at the corner of Sargent Avenue and Agnes Street, which had 25 tenants, at about 2:20 a.m. Thursday.

By the time firefighters arrived, the fire already had spread from the unit where it started to the roof, causing so much damage the entire building is being torn down on Friday.

Winnipeg police cadets were directing traffic and pedestrians away from the building on Friday morning.

SongGirl and Barry Houle are two of the tenants in the Agnes Street apartment building that was destroyed by a fire on Boxing Day. (SongGirl Houle/Facebook)

Houle and her husband lost furniture, electronics, clothes, Christmas presents and personal keepsakes.

"We lost everything. We lost all our pictures — everything. All we have is the change of clothes that's in our backpacks," she said.

"The baby pictures you can't replace."

The couple also is missing their five-month-old cat, Tux.

"He's a really big part of our family. He's our fur baby," she said.

A fire on Thursday forced 25 residents out of the Vesta building on Agnes Street. (Dana Hatherly/CBC)

The fire was a complete shock at what's supposed to be a happy time, she said.

"You don't expect to get that call at 4 in the morning saying you lost your home, you lost your possessions, you lost everything you built, your life with your partner."

The Red Cross is helping the displaced tenants as well as people affected in the area.

Houle and her husband said the humanitarian organization helped them find a room at the Marlborough Hotel downtown over the weekend.

SongGirl Houle's cat Tux is missing after a fire at an apartment building on Agnes Street. (SongGirl Houle/Facebook)

Some of her other neighbours are staying there, too, as well as at a Holiday Inn in the city.

"We're all pretty distraught and devastated over losing our homes," Houle said.

Candace Lamb, a spokesperson for the Red Cross, said it's providing food, clothing, and other necessary items as needed for three days.

"The assistance coming from the Red Cross supports you while you're getting a hold of your insurance, or your social worker, or your bank or whatever regular supports you have. It's just meant as that emergency food, clothing, shelter and essential items in that first 72 hours."

Houle is most concerned about her neighbours, especially a mother with three young children and an elderly couple. She hopes they can find places to rent first.

Demolition of building

Because the building is so unstable, residents won't be able to go back to get their possessions, Holowczynsky said on Thursday.

Crews began demolishing the building around 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Bulldozers were inside part of the building that had collapsed and were tearing down the roof from above.