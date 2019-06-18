Winnipeg police ID victim of Agnes Street shooting

Police have identified the man who died after shooting near a West End elementary school on Monday.

Chad McKenzie, 23, died after he was found suffering from a gunshot wound outside John M. King School on Agnes Street. Police responded to a call about gunshots heard around 5:50 a.m.

Winnipeg police have not announced any arrests in the case. They have said the shooting does not appear random.

McKenzie's death brings the total number of homicide victims in Winnipeg in 2019 to 23, exceeding the number of homicides recorded in all of last year, when there were 22 homicides.