Man dead after shooting in West End

A man is dead after an early morning shooting in Winnipeg's West End.

Police went to Agnes Street, between Sargent and Ellice avenues, at about 5:50 a.m. after reports of a shooting. A man with a gunshot wound was rushed to hospital but died.

No arrests have been made, Const. Rob Carver said.

Evidence is scant at this point but early signs suggest this shooting isn't random, Carver said.

Police remained at the scene near John M. King School into the morning Monday. School staff were expected to control access to the school while investigators remained in the area.

