This group of strangers — ages 39 to 78 — own a Winnipeg house together. Here's why

At the age of 74, Frances Woolison and her husband Jim have finally bought their dream home in Winnipeg's Crescentwood neighbourhood with the help of five other strangers.

They are now the proud owners of a three-storey, 1,500 square-foot home on Dromore Avenue called the Prairie Rivers Co-living Co-operative.

Residents range in age from 39 to 78 and share everything from food to chores to down time.

The intentional community began as a way to combat seclusion during the pandemic, especially among seniors.

"We've watched too many people growing old alone in their own homes. There's so much emphasis in our culture on people being independent. We think a better word is interdependent because people need each other for support," Woolison said.

"It's just lonely being by yourself all the time, and it just seems like so much, much richer way to live is in community sharing experiences and support and chores."

The members of the co-living cooperative bought the house in response to the loneliness many felt during the pandemic. (Prairie Rivers Co-Living Cooperative)

Employment and Social Development Canada estimates that about 30 per cent of Canadian seniors are at risk of becoming socially isolated, while reports by Statistics Canada estimate that nearly one quarter of Canadians over age 65 feel isolated from others.

Woolison has been working with her husband for years to try to educate others on a possible co-housing situation, but when the pandemic began, the community they were building with a number of other households slowly broke down and it was just the two of them.

After consulting with California's Katie McCamant, who Woolison refers to as the "guru of co-housing," the couple decided to purchase the Dromore house and find others of like mind in September.

Down the road, she hopes that the Prairie Rivers occupants will continue to be there for one another as they age.

"It means having people around to support you as you get older and we would work together to overcome any obstacles that might arise," Woolison said.

There's enough room that, if the need arises, the members could hire a live-in caregiver.

But she insists Prairie Rivers is more than a place for seniors to age in place.

'Leap of faith'

James Magnus Johnston is the youngest member of the household at 39.

He's been bouncing around the country because of his PhD and decided to move in to have a more permanent home after years of looking to build intentional community.

"During the pandemic, it became evident how how frustrating it is to live alone," Johnston said, but his experience in the home changed that. "[T]he first three months have been really lovely for me because it's been very settling."

Even with seven people in the house, there's still space.

The co-op members are looking for others, including families with kids, to buy in and help build community together.

Whenever Woolison tells people about her living arrangement they react with surprise, but push back on the idea, suggesting it's not for them.

"I think people just have to take a leap of faith sometimes and try something different. We figured if we haven't tried it by 75, when are we going to do it if we don't do it now," she said.

"We just decided how much could go wrong? Maybe we have yet to find out, but so far it's been a very positive experience."