Aging mechanical equipment puts Pinawa Curling Club on thin ice
Club hopes to raise $90,000 to keep the sheets frozen and the rink afloat
Things are heating up at Pinawa's curling club, and not in a good way.
For years, its 55-year old compressor has been struggling to push cooling fluid through the aging chiller beneath their four sheets of ice. The compressor's been there since curlers first started sliding down the club's ice in the mid-1960s.
Then, one fateful morning in mid-December, the chiller called it quits. It stopped working the day after curling director Linda Gifford heard the Pinawa Foundation would help raise money for a new compressor.
"The problems doubled when the chiller went," Gifford said.
"Without a chiller, there is no cold."
'A daily struggle'
Gifford says the club needs to raise about $90,000 to replace the chiller and get a more reliable compressor.
In the meantime, it's been banking on the cold weather outside to keep the rink cold.
The club has managed to keep its regular leagues, junior programs and weekly drop-ins alive, but Mother Nature hasn't been completely cooperative.
"It's been a daily struggle, especially with the warm weather that we've been having," Gifford said.
The club's already had to cancel a few of its big annual bonspiels due to melted ice, and Gifford's worried what an ice-less curling club could mean for the future of Pinawa, which is located about 95 km east of Winnipeg.
"In the winter months it's a big part of the community," she said.
Sweeping concern
The club houses the community's only dine-in restaurant, which depends on curlers to stay open during the winter months.
It's also one of the main gathering places in Pinawa, hosting countless socials, fundraisers and casual get-togethers.
"The community here is just amazing," Gifford said.
Gifford herself is part of a curling family. Her husband's been curling for 58 years. His father curled until he was 80.
Fundraising efforts are already underway. Between socials and silent auctions, Gifford said the club's already managed to raise about $8,000 for the cause in the past two months.
She's also applying for a few grants, which she hopes will help supplement people's generosity.
The Pinawa Foundation is helping raise money by offering tax receipts on donations over $25.
"We've got a long road ahead of us," Gifford said.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.