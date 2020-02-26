Things are heating up at Pinawa's curling club, and not in a good way.

For years, its 55-year old compressor has been struggling to push cooling fluid through the aging chiller beneath their four sheets of ice. The compressor's been there since curlers first started sliding down the club's ice in the mid-1960s.

Then, one fateful morning in mid-December, the chiller called it quits. It stopped working the day after curling director Linda Gifford heard the Pinawa Foundation would help raise money for a new compressor.

"The problems doubled when the chiller went," Gifford said.

"Without a chiller, there is no cold."

'A daily struggle'

The seals needed to repair the club's 55-year-old compressor last year were the only ones left in North America. (Submitted by Linda Gifford)

Gifford says the club needs to raise about $90,000 to replace the chiller and get a more reliable compressor.

In the meantime, it's been banking on the cold weather outside to keep the rink cold.

The club has managed to keep its regular leagues, junior programs and weekly drop-ins alive, but Mother Nature hasn't been completely cooperative.

"It's been a daily struggle, especially with the warm weather that we've been having," Gifford said.

The club's already had to cancel a few of its big annual bonspiels due to melted ice, and Gifford's worried what an ice-less curling club could mean for the future of Pinawa, which is located about 95 km east of Winnipeg.

"In the winter months it's a big part of the community," she said.

The Pinawa Curling Club's restaurant is the community's only dine-in facility. (Submitted by Linda Gifford)

Sweeping concern

The club houses the community's only dine-in restaurant, which depends on curlers to stay open during the winter months.

It's also one of the main gathering places in Pinawa, hosting countless socials, fundraisers and casual get-togethers.

"The community here is just amazing," Gifford said.

Gifford herself is part of a curling family. Her husband's been curling for 58 years. His father curled until he was 80.

Fundraising efforts are already underway. Between socials and silent auctions, Gifford said the club's already managed to raise about $8,000 for the cause in the past two months.

She's also applying for a few grants, which she hopes will help supplement people's generosity.

The Pinawa Foundation is helping raise money by offering tax receipts on donations over $25.

"We've got a long road ahead of us," Gifford said.