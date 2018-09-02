Man in critical condition following violent assault in William Whyte area

Police are asking the public to come forward with information about a violent assault that left a man in his 30s with serious injuries Saturday evening.

The assault happened near Redwood Avenue and Charles Street, in the William Whyte area. Emergency services responded to the call at about 9:30 p.m.

The victim remains in critical condition.

The Major Crimes Unit is now investigating. Anyone with any information on the incident that may assist investigators is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

