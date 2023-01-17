2 men arrested for aggravated assault of 69-year-old man in Ste. Anne: Manitoba RCMP

A 69-year-old man is in the hospital after a serious assault in the rural municipality of Ste. Anne on Sunday morning, RCMP say. They have charged two men in connection with the assault.

The two men, one 27 years old and the other 28, went to the victim's home on Road 41 East around 11 a.m. to speak to someone who lives there, according to a Tuesday RCMP news release.

Police say the 69-year-old man, who owned the home, approached the two younger men. There was a fight and the homeowner was left with serious injuries, RCMP say.

The victim was taken to hospital and then transferred to Winnipeg, where he was reported to be in critical condition, police said. He has since stabilized.

Steinbach RCMP officers investigating the assault on Sunday afternoon went to a home in the RM of Ste. Anne on Provincial Road 210, and arrested the 28-year-old man, from Steinbach. The 27-year-old man, from the RM of Ste. Anne, resisted arrest.

As the officers were arresting the two men, the 50-year-old owner of the home allegedly tried to intervene and uttered threats against the officers. Police say they had to physically bring him under control before placing him under arrest.

The 27- and 28-year-old have been charged with aggravated assault and mischief. The 27- and 50-year-old were charged with uttering threats and the 50-year-old has been charged with resisting arrest.

All three men arrested have the same last name, though it has not been confirmed whether they are related.

The three were taken into custody for a Winnipeg court appearance, which was scheduled for Tuesday, RCMP said.

