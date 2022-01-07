Winnipeg charity in desperate need of gloves, mitts

A Winnipeg charity is pleading for glove and mitt donations for those who live on the streets as the city sits goes through a deep freeze.

Agape Table said it's hard to keep a supply for long due to consistent demand.

"We are in desperate need of gloves and mitts," said Tyler Engel, volunteer co-ordinator for Agape Table.

"Every time we get any kind of mitts or gloves, they go right out the door."

Some clients continue to spend the majority of their days outdoors in the extreme cold weather Winnipeg has been experiencing, Engel said.

There is an elevated risk of hypothermia under the current conditions, and exposed skin can get frostbite in a matter of minutes, according to Environment Canada.

"Any donations would be appreciated, even if you can only afford to get one or two pairs. It is absolutely miserable outside."

Agape Table asks for donations of all sizes of gloves and mitts, but preferably adult sizes. Other urgent needs include socks, water bottles and juice boxes.

Donations can be dropped off at Agape Table at 364 Furby St., Monday to Friday between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

