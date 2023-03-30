Federal agriculture minister responds to petition for ban on live horse exports for slaughter

The federal agriculture minister responded Wednesday to a House of Commons petition calling for a ban on the export of live horses for slaughter, reiterating that consultations are underway.

In a written response to a House of Commons petition calling for a ban, Marie-Claude Bibeau wrote that she "has heard the views expressed by concerned Canadians."

The petition was sponsored by Canadian musician Jann Arden and NDP MP Alastair MacGregor, and called on Bibeau to fulfil a December 2021 mandate letter from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau telling her to "ban the live export of horses for slaughter." It generated 36,175 signatures before it closed on Feb. 7.

In her response, issued Wednesday evening, Bibeau said the government strengthened requirements related to the humane transport of animals through the Health of Animals Regulations in 2020.

Bibeau said government officials are also consulting with producers and others involved in the transportation and supply chain, animal rights advocates, provincial governments, industry representatives and Indigenous business owners and organizations.

The government is looking at how it can change the legal and policy framework for a ban, including international trade commitments and relations, and enforcement "to minimize unintended consequences," Bibeau wrote in the response.

According to Statistics Canada, in 2022, Canada exported approximately 2,600 horses for slaughter, all to Japan, with a total value of $19 million. A Manitoba producer told CBC News earlier this year they sell for $8,000-9,000 each. The majority of the horses are exported from the province of Alberta, along with some exports from Ontario and Manitoba.

Advocates call out delays

Danae Tonge of Manitoba Animal Save said the minister "continues to stall" on a ban, adding she has not heard of any consultation with the six animal rights advocacy groups she is involved with, including the Canadian Horse Defence Coalition and Winnipeg Humane Society.

"The government is contradicting itself, and Canadians notice," said Tonge.

"First they offer this ban on their re-election platform, then they lose credibility by ignoring that promise and everyone who reminds them of it."

Danae Tonge, of Manitoba Animal Save, has witnessed and recorded many shipments of live horses from Winnipeg's airport to Japan and is calling on the federal government to implement a ban. (Karen Pauls/CBC News)

Tonge has recorded the transport and loading of horses onto cargo planes at the James A. Richardson airport in Winnipeg.

Kaitlyn Mitchell, the Winnipeg-based director of legal advocacy for the non-profit group Animal Justice, said she's pleased to see Bibeau is committed to the ban, though she's critical of delays in the process.

Mitchell filed a legal complaint to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) after a December 2022 shipment exceeded the legal limit for shipping horses — 28 hours without food, water or rest.

In response, the CFIA wrote that "no enforcement actions related to this flight are planned."