Brandon's Manitoba Ag Days latest major event postponed due to COVID-19 health orders

New provincial public health restrictions on crowd capacities have triggered the postponement of a popular Brandon agricultural exhibition.

Manitoba Ag Days, slated to be held on Jan. 18-20 at the city's Keystone Centre, will instead be moved to a date yet to be determined, organizers said Tuesday.

"The management team is currently working with the host facility and service providers to come up with alternate dates. Further information will be provided as soon as possible," a statement from the Ag Days board and management said.

The postponement comes on the heels of public health orders that went into effect Tuesday limiting gathering sizes to a maximum of 250 people or 50 per cent of a venue's capacity, whichever is less.

The current orders are set to expire Jan. 11.

The province moved to enact the new provision due to climbing COVID-19 case counts and fears of an Omicron variant wave washing over Manitoba.

Health officials reported a record-high 825 new cases of COVID-19 and five more deaths on Tuesday.

Ag Days is the latest major event to be cancelled or postponed in the province. Monday, the Royal Winnipeg Ballet announced it was cancelling seasonal Nutcracker performances and the Winnipeg Jets postponed a Wednesday match versus the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Jets and its associated American Hockey League team the Manitoba Moose each announced fans would be barred from games at Winnipeg's Canada Life Centre until at least Jan. 11.