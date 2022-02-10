2 men injured in early morning shooting on Garry Street

Winnipeg police are investigating after two people were shot near a lounge on Garry Street south of Portage Avenue early Wednesday morning, according to a spokesperson.

Officers responded to the incident at about 3:40 a.m. and gave first aid to an adult male. He was transported to hospital in stable condition.

The other person, another adult male, was also taken to hospital but in critical condition.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

