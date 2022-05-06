Winnipegger advocates for human rights from Congo to Canada

At just 25 years old, Johise Namwira is a passionate and political advocate for gender equality and human rights.

That's why CBC community reporter Ayo Odeyemi wanted to learn and share the story of the "Africanadian" — Odeyemi's phrase for Black Canadians who have "distinguished themselves and excelled, while breaking boundaries and protocols in the history of friendly Manitoba."

Namwira — who was born in Congo, lived in Kenya and eventually moved to Canada — wasted no time pursuing her passion. The Oxford University graduate now works for the federal office of the minister for women and gender equality.

Odeyemi sat down with Namwira in her Winnipeg home to learn more about what fuels her commitment to human rights advocacy work.

Winnipegger stands up for human rights from Congo to Canada Duration 5:26 CBC community reporter Ayo Odeyemi sits down with advocate Johise Namwira to find out what fuels her passion for human rights. 5:26

