Manitoba chiefs to vote for regional chief of Assembly of First Nations

There are three men running for the position of Manitoba chief at the Assembly of First Nations, who will be elected Thursday by the chiefs of the province's 63 First Nations.

Incumbent Kevin Hart is seeking a second term, running against Nelson Genaille, chief of Sapotaweyak Cree Nation, and David Harper, the former grand chief of Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak.

The election takes place ahead of voting next week for a new national leader of the Assembly of First Nations.

Kevin Hart

Hart says he wants to continue the work he's done with the national advocacy organization over the last three years, particularly around improving access to housing for First Nations people living on and off reserve.

During his term, he's worked with Habitat for Humanity to enable them to start building homes on Canadian reserves, something that wasn't done before, he said.

"There were some changes that we had to do, in terms of legislative changes as well as policy at Habitat so that they would address the issue," he said.

He also wants to bring YouthBuild International to Manitoba to work with First Nations youth here.

The U.S. non-profit helps low-income youth obtain high school diplomas while they train for a trade and gain experience in the field retrofitting homes.

David Harper

David Harper is the former grand chief of Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak. (CBC)

Harper said housing is also a key issue for him.

"We've gotta find and close that gap," he said.

But he also said the chiefs of Manitoba's First Nations need to be consulted before he establishes his priorities as regional chief.

"Really, AFN is not a government; it's each individual First Nation, and each nation is a government. That's where we get the direction from," he said.

Harper was first elected as grand chief of Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak, an organization that represents northern First Nations in the province, in 2009. He was defeated by Sheila North in 2015. North is now running to become the national chief of the Assembly of First Nations.

Harper was previously chief of Garden Hill First Nation.

Nelson Genaille

Sapotaweyak Chief Nelson Genaille says his 18 years of experience as a councillor and chief make him an ideal candidate. (CBC/Radio-Canada)

Genaille is completing his fourth consecutive term as chief of Sapotaweyak Cree Nation.

Before that, he was a councillor on the First Nation's band council, beginning in 2000.

With 18 years of political experience, Genaille believes he can help Manitoba First Nations continue to make progress on key issues regardless of who's in power at the provincial and federal levels.

"When that political change happens, whether at the local level, federal level or provincial level, the topic of that day just ceases," he said.

"Because I've been around for a while, I know the proper avenues to reach out and help them continue even if there is a leadership change."

Prescription drug addiction on First Nations is an issue he wants to work on if elected, he said.

The Assembly of First Nations represents 634 First Nations across Canada. There are 10 regional chiefs, each with a seat on the AFN's executive committee.

The election for the Manitoba regional chief will take place during the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs' annual general meeting at the South Beach Casino and Resort on Brokenhead First Nation.