Afghan community organizing rally to call attention to country's crisis

A Winnipeg man with family in Afghanistan is organizing a rally at the Manitoba Legislature for Saturday to call attention to the dire situation there, and the need for Canada's support.

Meanwhile, advocates for refugees are working on ways to support people fleeing from Afghanistan who may end up in Winnipeg.

Bashir Faqiri moved to Canada with his family more than twenty years ago to escape the Taliban.

He has many family members still living there, some of whom are Canadian citizens who are stranded near the Kabul airport.

"Our situation is just we're worried constantly all the time because we don't know what's going to be the end of this," Faqiri said.

"We don't know what's going to happen by the end of tomorrow ... By the end of tonight. I don't know what's going to happen at the end of this interview."

Feeling helpless, he decided to organize the Save Afghanistan rally for Saturday, where several Afghan elders will share their experiences under Taliban rule.

"I would hate for someone else to go through the same pain and not get their voices heard. That's just the worst thing ever," he said.

"And that's why I want my voice to be heard. I want our people's voice to be heard."

Tens of thousands of Afghans have rushed to Kabul's airport hoping to escape the country in recent days after the Taliban swiftly took control of the country earlier this month.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday Canada's efforts to airlift those fearing persecution under the Taliban out of Kabul will end in the coming days.

Preparing for refugees

Several groups who work with refugees in Manitoba met Tuesday to start planning for the potential arrival of Afghan refugees, including the Immigrant and Refugee Community Organization of Manitoba (IRCOM).

IRCOM director Talatu Shokpeka says the main issue will be housing, adding IRCOM may have two suites available when the Afghan refugees arrive, but they're looking for other organizations and the province to offer other options.

"We don't have an infinite number of housing for people," she said. "Maybe what would help is if, just like in the Syrian arrivals, if [Manitoba Housing] or other agencies that provide housing can support with available vacancies."

Shokpeka says the group is connecting with Afghans in the Winnipeg community to develop a support network for refugees when they arrive.

She said she doesn't know how many refugees Manitoba could see in the coming weeks, but says IRCOM is prepared.

Lauryn Oates at the Canadian Women for Women in Afghanistan says right now her NGO and other agencies are just focused on getting as many Afghans evacuated as possible.

She said the evacuation has been chaotic and disorganized.

"I don't think it will be fully resolved, but when it's more under control, the shift will need to focus on resettlement and supporting these huge numbers of people who are starting life all over again," she said.

Since it's so difficult to get out of the country, Oates says she doesn't think Canada will see a huge influx of refugees right away.

"I think it's going to be a slow trickle after we see what happens with the airport situation."

Faqiri says he wants to see the government expand the eligibility criteria and allow more refugees to come to Canada

For now, he's left with the uncertainty of what's ahead for his family.

"Whenever this is all over, I want to be able to see them, hug them and be able to talk to them. I don't want to visit any graves."

The rally will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday on the steps of the Manitoba Legislature. Attendees are asked to wear a mask and practice physical distancing.