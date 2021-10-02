'They're living in fear': Winnipeg march urges government to do more to help Afghanistan

About 50 supporters gathered at the Manitoba Legislature on Friday to raise awareness of the ongoing conflicts in Afghanistan under Taliban rule.

Ariana Yaftali, co-founder of the Afghan Canadian Women's Organization in Winnipeg, said the march was a chance to come together and focus attention on the need for more government intervention.

Afghanistan is a country of over 40 million people. It isn't possible to relocate every last person, which is why it's so important for governments to put pressure on the Taliban to uphold fundamental rights and freedoms, said Yaftali.

So far three families have been rescued and resettled in Winnipeg and Brandon. But Yaftali is concerned for the well-being of her friends who remain in Afghanistan.

"And I'm, in general, concerned about the situation of human rights and women's rights in Afghanistan because right now, whatever the people of Afghanistan gained over these 20 past years, everything … all of a sudden is diminished," she said.

Shah Seerat, centre, and his family are concerned about family members in Afghanistan who are at risk. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Shah Seerat attended with his family, but he has some relatives in Afghanistan. He said he is hearing people are getting picked up by the Taliban and just disappearing.

"They're living in fear," he said. "They're running around and trying to make it to the next day and survive."

Some of his family members were part of an alliance against the Taliban before the group was forced out during U.S. occupation over the past two decades. With the U.S., Canada and other allied forces now gone, his family is exposed.

Ariana Yaftali addresses the group from the steps of the Manitoba Legislature Friday night. (Travis Golby/CBC)

"They're on the move, they're trying to leave the country," he said. "They've left their home, everything they have essentially, their lives, they're on the run, going from one city to another, to places that other people don't know who they are so they can avoid being captured by Taliban."

Fakhrya Haroon has many loved ones still in Afghanistan who are scared. Some are in touch with Canadian officials, said Haroon, which puts them at elevated risk.

"They call us crying," she said. "If you work with Canada and the Taliban find that out it's very dangerous and they'll come after you first."

She said it was amazing to gather with the community on Friday for a good cause.

Fakhrya Haroon says her loved ones in Afghanistan are scared for their lives. (Travis Golby/CBC)

"I thought it was so amazing ... that my people and other people came to join us to fight for the happiness of my country," she said. "I'm scared for their future."

Yaftali says she hopes the march inspires hope for those in Afghanistan.

"We haven't forgotten about you," she said. "I'm hoping that some kind of normalcy, despite the situation in Afghanistan, will come in the near future."