Afghans in Winnipeg worry about loved ones as Canadian military wraps up rescue mission

A member of Winnipeg's Afghan community says she feels helpless after Canada's military wrapped up its rescue mission and took its last flight of evacuees out of the Kabul airport.

"People here are worried. They don't sleep, they don't eat. They're constantly on their phones and social media to get connected with their families," said Ariana Yaftali, co-founder of the Afghan-Canadian Women's Organization.

Yaftali's organization has been working with families in Winnipeg who are trying to sponsor their loved ones seeking to get out of the country after the resurgent Taliban took over Afghanistan.

As of Tuesday, Canada had airlifted more than 2,700 people out of Kabul, including Afghan refugees, Canadian citizens, permanent residents and other foreign nationals.

On Thursday, a notice from the Immigration Department said that operation was over and no more flights are planned.

The thousands of people left behind at the airport have Taliban targets on their backs, Yaftali said.

"They're going to harm them and they're going to persecute them just because they wanted to leave and they wanted to, you know, go with the international community," she said.

Ariana Yaftali is the co-founder of the Afghan-Canadian Women's Association, a non-profit that supports Afghan women and their families in Winnipeg. (CBC)

Yaftali has been in contact with a family of about 20 to 25 people who are stuck in Afghanistan, some of whom are Canadian citizens. Immigration officials have told them to take shelter in their homes until Canada can find a way to get them out.

Their only option is to try to make it to a safe third country like Pakistan or Iran, but getting to one of those countries is almost impossible with the Taliban controlling the borders, Yaftali said.

A former NATO advisor living in Winnipeg who spent a decade working in Afghanistan called the end of the rescue mission "very discouraging."

"Canadians, they feel abandoned by their government," said Zobair Deen, who has been working to get hundreds of friends and former colleagues out alive.

"There are voice messages of these Afghan-Canadian women who are screaming and they feel there's a sense of abandonment there."

Several groups working with refugees in Manitoba met on Tuesday to start planning for the potential arrival of Afghan refugees, arranging for housing and other supports.

A rally is planned for this Saturday at the Manitoba Legislature to call attention to the situation in Afghanistan, and the need for Canada's support.

The Immigration Department advises those with an application in progress to contact them by email or call +1-613-321-4243.