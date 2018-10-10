Ottawa, province announce $10 million to boost Manitoba's aerospace industry
The provincial and federal governments are providing a combined $10 million toward projects they hope will boost Manitoba’s aerospace industry.
Funding expected to help create about 70 jobs
The provincial and federal governments are providing a combined $10 million toward projects they hope will boost Manitoba's aerospace industry.
The projects are expected to create about 70 jobs, a news release from the federal government says.
The four projects are:
- A combined $3.4 million for the Composites Innovation Centre for two projects: $1.8 million to establish a collaborative space at Red River College's Smart Factory to develop, demonstrate and validate new advanced aerospace composite products and processes, and $1.6 million to administer and deliver the Manitoba Aerospace Fund, meant to support the development of businesses in Manitoba's aerospace sector.
- $5 million to Magellan Aerospace Limited, to produce more advanced aerospace technology.
- $1.6 million to West Canitest R&D (WestCaRD) to expand engine testing capabilities in Manitoba.
The aerospace industry employs about 4,600 people in the province, Western Economic Diversification Canada says.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.