Skip to Main Content
Ottawa, province announce $10 million to boost Manitoba's aerospace industry

Ottawa, province announce $10 million to boost Manitoba's aerospace industry

The provincial and federal governments are providing a combined $10 million toward projects they hope will boost Manitoba’s aerospace industry.

Funding expected to help create about 70 jobs

CBC News ·
Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Navdeep Bains will be in Winnipeg Wednesday to announce funding for Manitoba's aerospace industry. (David Kawai/Canadian Press)

The provincial and federal governments are providing a combined $10 million toward projects they hope will boost Manitoba's aerospace industry.

The projects are expected to create about 70 jobs, a news release from the federal government says.

The four projects are:

  • A combined $3.4 million for the Composites Innovation Centre for two projects: $1.8 million to establish a collaborative space at Red River College's Smart Factory to develop, demonstrate and validate new advanced aerospace composite products and processes, and $1.6 million to administer and deliver the Manitoba Aerospace Fund, meant to support the development of businesses in Manitoba's aerospace sector.
  • $5 million to Magellan Aerospace Limited, to produce more advanced aerospace technology.
  • $1.6 million to West Canitest R&D (WestCaRD) to expand engine testing capabilities in Manitoba.

The aerospace industry employs about 4,600 people in the province, Western Economic Diversification Canada says.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us