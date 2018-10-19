Winnipeg sees record-setting advance voter turnout

If advance voting numbers are any indication, Winnipeggers have taken a big interest in the 2018 civic election.

Or perhaps it's because the city took steps to make the process more convenient.

A record 39,500 people have cast ballots at advance voting stations, according to a news release from the City of Winnipeg. That's a 30 per cent increase from the 30,619 electors who voted in advance of the 2014 civic election.

"We implemented several new measures this year to make advance voting as convenient and easy as possible," said City of Winnipeg senior election official Marc Lemoine.

"From polling stations at malls across the city to new technology such as poll pads and additional automatic voting machines, our goal was to simplify the process, reduce wait times, and improve service for people casting a ballot."

Lemoine said the city is always looking for new ways to improve the voting process and make it easier for people to exercise their democratic right.

"We're very pleased with all of the positive feedback we've received so far, and with the fact that electors have turned out in record numbers ahead of election day," he said.

"And, of course, we want to encourage all eligible voters who have not yet voted to cast their ballots next week."

Election day is Wednesday, Oct. 24. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Notices to voters, which outline designated election day voting locations, have been mailed to all registered voters. People are encouraged to check those or visit the city's Where Do I Vote website.

Plug your address into the window and all information on candidates and voting locations will pop up.

All voters are required to bring valid identification — such as a driver's licence — that shows their name and current home address, when they head to the polls.

In the absence of a driver's licence or enhanced identification card, any two documents that together show the voter's name and current home address will also be accepted.