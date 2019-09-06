Nearly 113,000 Manitobans cast ballots during advance voting

If advance voting is a measuring stick, Manitobans are slightly more eager about the coming provincial election than they were in 2016.

Elections Manitoba says 112,983 voters marked ballots during the eight days of advance voting for the Sept. 10 election, compared to about 110,000 in 2016.

In addition, 409 absentee votes and 213 homebound votes have been cast to date, for a total of 113,605.



Your next chance to vote is on election day from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Eligible voters should check their voter information card or the Elections Manitoba website for information on where to vote.

Everyone must show identification, either one piece of government-issued photo ID or two other pieces. Voters are encouraged to bring their voter information card, which can be used as one piece of ID.