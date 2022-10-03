Advance voting begins Monday in Winnipeg for 2022 municipal election

Winnipeggers who can't wait to mark their ballot in this month's municipal election don't have to wait anymore.

Advance voting begins Monday at two locations with many more being added around the city — at community centres, universities, shopping malls, and even one of the city's skywalks — over the next several days.

"These are just a few of the 140 different locations we'll be visiting in advance leading up to election day," Marc Lemoine, deputy city clerk and senior election official, told CBC Manitoba's Information Radio guest host Faith Fundal on Monday.

Some will only be open for a few days, others for weeks, with the last one closing Oct. 21.

Manitoba's municipal election is Oct. 26.

The two advance polling locations open Monday include city hall as well as the skywalk bridge between Canada Life Centre and Cityplace.

The city hall site is inside West Committee Room on the second floor of the council building at 510 Main St. It is open 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. most of the time, though the hours differ on some days. The building will be closed on weekends and Thanksgiving.

The skywalk location, only available this week from Monday to Wednesday, is open 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Over the next three weeks, polling stations will open in the city's major malls: Oct. 7–9 in Polo Park, Kildonan Place and Grant Park, and then from Oct. 14–16 at Garden City and St. Vital shopping centres.

Ikea will also host a polling station Oct. 14–16.

Locations will be available at post secondary institutions starting Tuesday at the University of Winnipeg (Oct. 4–5) and then next week at the University of Manitoba (Oct. 11–12) and Red River College Polytechnic (Oct. 12–13).

Voters can also stop in at the Youth for Christ gymnasium, at 333 King St., on Oct. 4 and 5.

All locations at community and leisure centres will be open from Oct. 18–20 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. That includes the Manitoba Islamic Association Grand Mosque on Waverley Street.