Advance voters turn out in record numbers, City of Winnipeg says

More voters than ever in Winnipeg cast ballots ahead of the civic election day, the city says.

Nearly 42,000 eligible voters participated in advance voting for the municipal and school boards election — a record-setting number for a Winnipeg civic election, according to a Friday evening City of Winnipeg news release.

That's a five per cent increase from the 39,840 electors who voted at advance polls in 2018, when the previous record was set, the city says.

Advance voting locations were open from Oct. 3 until Friday, with locations in universities, malls, hospitals, seniors' residences and at city hall.

Those advance polls are now closed.

The city aims to streamline the voting process "and improve service for people casting a ballot" with every election, said Marc Lemoine, the City of Winnipeg's senior election official, in the release.

"We're seeing the results of that initiative based on the record number of voters" who took advantage of advance polls, he said.

Lemoine says the city is pleased with the positive feedback it has received so far, but he encouraged eligible voters who didn't vote in advance to do so next week.

Election day is Oct. 26, and polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. throughout the city.

Voter's notices with election day information, including voting locations, have been mailed to all registered voters.

Residents are encouraged to bring that notice with them when they go to vote.

Anyone who didn't get a notice can go to the city's website to find their voting location.

Voters are required to provide proof of their name and current home address when they head to the polls. That can be done using one piece of government-issued ID, such as a driver's licence, the city says.

If you don't have that, two authorized documents that together show your name and current home address will also be accepted. That can include a voter's notice, a Manitoba Health card or a utility bill, among other options, the city says.

More information is available by visiting winnipeg.ca/election2022 or by contacting 311.