1 more day for advance voting in Winnipeg

If you want to beat the lines ahead of election day in Winnipeg, Friday is your last day to vote in advance.

You can select your choice of mayor, councillor and school trustee — and vote in the Portage and Main plebiscite — at city hall on Oct. 19 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

After Friday, voters must wait until election day to cast their ballots — Wednesday, October 24.

Earlier this month, city election officials said advance turnout is on pace to exceed advance polling during the last municipal election in 2014.