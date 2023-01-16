3 adults, teen facing more than 40 charges after 2 stolen vehicles found in Neepawa parking lot

Three adults and a teenage boy are together facing dozens of charges after Spruce Plains RCMP found two stolen cars in western Manitoba on Jan. 10.

Mounties responded last Tuesday to a report of a stolen vehicle in a parking lot on Main Street E. in Neepawa, Man., according to a Monday RCMP news release.

They arrested the four people there — a 31-year-old woman, a 21-year-old woman, a 25-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy. Police say further investigation linked the four to another stolen vehicle, which was also found in the parking lot.

After searching the vehicles and the four people, police say they found four firearms along with other weapons, 64 grams of crystal methamphetamine, a small amount of cocaine, bear spray and stolen property.

The 31-year-old woman, from Ste. Rose du Lac, faces numerous charges, including possession of property obtained by crime, possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose and several firearm offences.

The 21-year-old woman, who is from Portage la Prairie, also faces charges of possession of stolen property, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and several firearm offences.

Both women were released and are scheduled to appear in court on June 20.

The 25-year-old man, who is from Dauphin, and the 16-year-old boy, from Regina, were also charged with numerous firearm offences. Both also face charges of possession of a weapon obtained by crime and possession of methamphetamine.

They were both remanded into custody.

