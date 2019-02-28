Clothing donations pile up after plea from Winnipeg hospital

Evelyn Casey went from one problem to another this week, but was quite happy to face the latter one.

The manager of volunteer services at Winnipeg's Health Sciences Centre put out a public plea on Tuesday for donations of warm clothing to restock a depleted supply at the hospital's adult clothing depot.

The prolonged, deep cold this winter had taken a toll on the inventory.

Within a day after Casey made her pitch on CBC Manitoba's Information Radio morning show, she had to address another dilemma.

"It was a little tight in the office," she said about the surge of donations that had arrived.

It took some sorting and shifting to carve out some space "but it was just wonderful," Casey said

"We've had an excellent response."

The Health Sciences Centre runs a clothing depot to outfit people who are being discharged but don't have enough layers for the cold season. (Darren Bernhardt/CBC)

Even though Manitobans have a solid reputation for rising up to requests for help, that charity still catches her off guard at times.

"You're always bewildered and grateful that people are so generous and so quick," Casey said.

When she left the office on Wednesday, Casey counted about 40 jackets, two dozen pairs of winter boots, about 100 pairs of mitts "and a variety of other clothes we were looking for."

The hospital's clothing depot helps outfit people who are being discharged but don't have enough layers for the season.

Often it's people admitted to hospital in an emergency, without time to bring along a change of clothes. In severe cases, they have their clothes cut off during the rush to care for them.

Or there are those who have been in the hospital for a long-term stay, arriving when the weather was warm and leaving when it's much colder out.

Due to the extreme cold this winter, the clothing depot ran out of supplies quicker than usual and was facing an all-time high for demand and an all-time low in donations, Casey said when she made her request on Tuesday.

The response has been so good that she is hoping it can carry them through the next few weeks to the end of winter.

But she is more than happy to continue taking in donations.

"We would like to be able to have a bit of stock starting for next fall," she said.

Donations can be dropped off at HSC's volunteer services department at 820 Sherbrook St. Call ahead at 204-787-3533 and volunteers will be there to help unload the delivery.