Youth addictions treatment centre cutting 4 staff positions

An addictions treatment facility for young people near Portage la Prairie will cut four full-time positions as the Addictions Foundation of Manitoba reallocates its resources.

The 14-bed Compass Residential Youth Program offers a six-week treatment program for young people. AFM says the facility is not at capacity and there is no waitlist to get in, so the layoffs will not affect client care or safety.

"We've taken a great deal of time to assess and make this determination. This isn't based on one point in time. It's not related to one event or one circumstance," said chief executive officer Ben Fry.

After the cuts, the centre will still offer 14 in-house treatment beds, youth care workers, counsellors, nursing, a learning co-ordinator, a supervisor, office assistant, physicians and psychiatrists.

The foundation says it is working with affected staff members to find them other employment.

"We're working with those staff, who were informed yesterday, to find other employment options within AFM. And we do have opportunities. So we are working with them and the union to make that a possibility for these staff," Fry said.

The changes are expected to take effect by Nov. 1.

AFM says it is working with local First Nation agencies, health authorities, schools and other organizations in an effort to connect with youth with addictions.