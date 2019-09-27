Proposal pitches 24/7 addictions drop-in centre in downtown Winnipeg

An alliance of business and community leaders, along with emergency workers, is quietly working to set up a 24/7 addictions drop-in centre in downtown Winnipeg.

The Community Wellness and Public Safety Alliance has been looking at the issue of homelessness and addictions in Winnipeg since 2015.

A safe place is needed where people can get help no matter the time of day or year, said Damon Johnston, president of the Aboriginal Council of Winnipeg and a member of the alliance.

"The number of homeless people now is just, it's not acceptable. These are human beings, these are people that need help. You can't write them off," he said.

The alliance studied what a number of other cities are doing and found Winnipeg lacks a place for people to go when they need help. While there are already addictions treatment centres, there is nothing available 24/7, Johnston said.

"People on the street or people anywhere, struggling with addiction, … if they make a decision in their life that they want help to deal with whatever they're struggling with then we know from the evidence-based research that if they need, it needs to be an instant response," he said.

"Anybody who feels the need to address issues with alcohol or drugs or whatever, they could just walk in the door there anytime of the day and get help, immediate help, not have to be sent someplace else or get frustrated with slow service in terms of addressing those needs."

Johnston estimates there were upwards of 20 people around the boardroom table during some meetings of the alliance, "from all different institutions, organizations — government and non-government."

That's exactly what it takes — involvement from across the spectrum of society — to deal with issues such as the ballooning meth problem in Winnipeg, he said.

"A lot has changed in Winnipeg over the years, [and] when things change you have to pay attention to what you should be addressing as a broader community," said Johnston, emphasizing the need for an all-hours centre.

"The longer we delay their reaching out for help, the greater the chance they're going to go back to what they're doing," he said.

"There's no doubt in my mind all of this is needed. I absolutely believe it's critical to the future of this city."

Johnston said there is no location pinned down just yet for the proposed centre and as such, no timeline for when it will open. The alliance is also looking for governments at all levels to step in with funding.

"Do we have the resources to do this? There's no doubt we do," he said. "We've just got to get commitments."

Another member of the alliance is Mark Chipman, chairman of True North Sports and Entertainment, which owns the NHL's Winnipeg Jets and their downtown arena Bell MTS Place.

He will be speaking about the group and its proposal at a Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Friday.