Main Street Project hires nurse practitioner to speed up access to detox beds

A Winnipeg shelter that helps people with addictions has added a nurse practitioner to work within its detoxification and stabilization program in an effort to speed up access for those seeking a bed to detox in before getting treatment.

Main Street Project, which operates 60 detox beds split between two locations in the city, added the position earlier this month.

"We are elated, that would probably be an understatement" said Tahl East, director of detoxification and stabilization at Main Street Project.

The move is life-changing for clients, East said.

Before the new role was added, a person would need to go elsewhere to have a nurse practitioner or doctor complete the medical clearance form needed to access a detox bed. Now, it can be done right on site.

"She can meet with a person in protective care who is willing to seek help for their addiction and they can go directly from IPDA (Intoxicated Persons Detention Act facility) in our building, to detox in our building without having all those barriers."

Tahl East, left, and Kristy Riley, right, work in the detoxification and stabilization program at Main Street Project. (Lyza Sale/CBC)

East said having a nurse practitioner on staff also allows clients who are accessing detox to be treated for other medical conditions that come up without having to visit walk-in clinics, hospitals or make appointments with their medical practitioner.

"They can be taken care of right there," said East.

Newly hired nurse practitioner, Kristy Riley, said in the short time she's been in the role she's noticed an impact.

"I've had a lot of positive feedback from clients," said Riley.

"It's been definitely an interesting three weeks… Initially when I first started, it's like people didn't know I was here and now as soon as I walk into one of the units it's like 'oh, when's the nurse coming today? when is she coming? I need to see her.'"

"Its definitely been something that I think they have found beneficial."

Riley said she was attracted to the job, because of the nature of the work done at Main Street Project.

"It just really spoke to me from more than just a professional standpoint," said Riley. "It spoke to me from… my values in terms of just wanting to make a difference, or wanting to make an impact, wanting to help people in general."

The plan is for Riley to split her time between the Martha Street location, which houses 30 detox beds for men, and the Magnus Street location which operates 30 detox beds for women.

No appointments needed

After Riley joined the team, Main Street Project changed their policy to allow clients to access to the detox beds on a first-come, first-serve basis, East said.

In the past, people would make appointments before being admitted, now they can call and will be told if a bed is available and Riley will be notified.

If there isn't space available people are encouraged to leave their number.

"The first-come, first-serve keeps our beds full," said East. "We fill them as they empty, as opposed to trying to fill them based on appointments made for people. So I think it is easier for women and men to access them now."

East said while there have been 19 detox beds added in recent months, more beds are needed in the province. (Lyza Sale/CBC)

The nurse practitioner will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, East said, but if a person has their medical clearance form already filled out they can access a detox bed at any time, if one is available.

In the 2017-2018 year, 971 men and 813 women received services from the detox unit, according to Main Street Project.

The shelter has added 19 detox beds in recent months, but East said more beds are needed in the province.

"I would have to say we're challenged with the space that we have and the availability of the beds," she said.

"I hate telling people that we're full and that there's not a bed available. However, I think that our new system allows for people to not wait as long as they did before."

Another big challenge for clients is getting into a treatment program once they complete detox, East said.

"It's the treatment beds that are extremely difficult to access."

"We work with clients while they're here to get them into whatever treatment program they either are approved for or interested in."

"We work with all of the different treatment centres in Manitoba and outside of Manitoba… The problem is that's where the wait-lists are huge," East said.

Main Street Project runs a 14-day detox program, she said, but they do offer extensions when possible.