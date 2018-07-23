Adios, Adarius: Blue Bombers send all-star receiver Adarius Bowman to Montreal

Adarius Bowman's second go-round in Winnipeg was more of a stopover than a stay.

​The CFL's Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced Monday they traded the all-star receiver to the Montreal Alouettes for a conditional eighth-round draft choice in 2019.

Bowman was one of the CFL's most highly sought-after free agents in the off-season when the Bombers signed him to a one-year contract in February.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound speedster from Tennessee played for the Bombers in the 2009 season and part of 2010 but was plagued with the dropsies, letting numerous passes fall to the turf.

He was eventually demoted from the Bombers' starting lineup and finally released in October 2010.

He went on to sign with Edmonton the next season and had a breakout year, getting named an all-star for the first time. He followed that up with two more big years and two more all-star nods.

He went on to spend seven seasons in Edmonton, consistently being one of the league's most dangerous receivers, recording more than 1,000 yards receiving in four of those seasons.

Those performances helped him become the highest paid receiver in the league in 2017. But he missed a third of that year after suffering a hamstring injury and was released by the team in the off-season.

His numbers have been less than stellar this year, often being overlooked in the Bombers' stellar receiving corps.

Although he has dressed for all of the Blue and Gold's six games so far in 2018, Bowman has just nine catches for 95 yards and no touchdowns.

The lowly Alouettes are trying to salvage something from this season, in which they have won just one game and sit in last place in the CFL. They have tallied a league-worst 69 points in five games and given up a league-worst 148.

Montreal announced Sunday evening that they acquired former Heisman Trophy winner and first-round NFL draft pick quarterback Johnny Manziel from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.