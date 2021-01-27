Brandon police find vehicle of man missing for more than a month

Brandon police say the vehicle of a man who hasn't been seen in more than a month has been found outside the city.

Adam Klimchuk, 23, was last confirmed to be in Brandon on Dec. 10, 2020, according to police.

His family last heard from him the day before.

On Wednesday, police said Klimchuk's vehicle has since been located between Brandon and Souris, which is about 35 kilometres southwest of Brandon, but said his whereabouts are still unknown.

Police are asking those who live in the area to check their properties and buildings.

Police said Klimchuk's family is concerned for his wellbeing.

He is described as being approximately 6 feet tall and 200 lbs and lives in the Roblin, Man., area, about 185 kilometres northwest of Brandon.

Police ask anyone with information to call 204-729-2345.